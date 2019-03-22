Suriname’s Santohki to address TIGI annual dinner

Surinamese politician Chandrikapersad Santokhi has been invited to deliver the feature address at the Annual Dinner of Transparency International Guyana Inc (TIGI).

In a press statement yesterday TIGI explained that its annual dinner scheduled for tomorrow will see Santokhi who is the leader of the Progressive Reform Party of Suriname speaking on “building open, resilient and sustainable societies”, with the objective of making policies transparent and holding our leaders and people accountable.

“In his key-note presentation the speaker will address what needs to be done structurally to create such a society, but also, in the context of imminent wealth generation in the two countries, what needs to be done as an urgency in the short term,” TIGI stated…..