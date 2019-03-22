Wowetta woman dies after road accident

Police are investigating the death of a North Rupununi woman, who was struck down from her bicycle along the Wowetta Main Road on Wednesday.

Dead is 40-year-old Jennifer Williams, of Wowetta Village, North Rupununi.

Police, in a press release, stated that the accident occurred at about 5.30 pm, while a pick-up, GTT 5401, which was driven by a Central Rupununi resident, was proceeding east along the main road.

Police said Williams, who was riding a bicycle, made a sudden attempt to cross the road and the front left side of the pick-up collided with the rear wheel of her bicycle. This resulted in an impact and Williams falling to the road.

The release said the injured woman was picked up in a conscious state and taken to the Annai Health Centre, where she was treated before being referred to the Lethem Regional Hospital, where she succumbed while receiving treatment.

The driver of the pick-up remained in custody up to yesterday.