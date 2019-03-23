Charrandass Persaud sues Ramjattan for $30M+ over alleged libel

Former government parliamentarian Charrandass Persaud has sued Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan for over $30 million over alleged libelous statements he has made about him in the aftermath of the December 21st, 2018 no-confidence motion vote in the National Assembly.

The application, which has been filed on Persaud’s behalf by attorney Christopher Ram, is based on statements made by Ramjattan that were published in the local media and on social media after Persaud voted against the APNU+AFC government during the consideration of the PPP/C-sponsored motion. The motion was declared carried by a vote of 33 to 32, with Persaud’s vote tipping the scales in its favour.

In particular, the action cites statements attributed to Ramjattan in stories published in the Guyana Chronicle (‘Cops closing in on Charrandas,’ published on December 31st, 2018), Stabroek News (‘Ramjattan: Charrandas Persaud is villain, not hero,’ published on January 1st, 2019) and statements he made on a talk show, Globe Span 24X7, streamed on Facebook and YouTube on February 23rd. ….