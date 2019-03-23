Implementation of security sector reform proposals closer – Quinn

Although the security sector reform report which was handed over to Presi-dent David Granger more than a year ago is yet to be made public, British High Commissioner to Guyana Greg Quinn says that he is not worried as the process for implementation of its recommendations has started.

“He (UK security expert, Lt Col (ret’d) Russell Combe) has moved the recommendations from that forward to the point where we now have submitted internally to the government various implementation strategies in all of the areas he has talked about,” Quinn said.

Quinn told Stabroek News on Monday that Combe’s contract ends at the end of March, which was always the plan…..