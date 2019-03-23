Man gets three years for 8.69 grammes of ganja

A man was yesterday sentenced to three years in jail by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly after he admitted to having just under nine grammes of ganja.

The charge against Michael O’Brian stated that on March 20th, 2019, at Kitty, he had the cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

O’Brian pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the Senior Magistrate for mercy.

According to police prosecutor Sanj Singh, on the day in question at about 10.30am, police ranks were on patrol duty in the area when they saw O’Brian acting in a suspicious manner. A search was conducted on him and a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems were found in five zip-lock plastic bags in one of his pants pockets. O’Brian was subsequently arrested and carried to the police station where the said cannabis was weighed and amounted to 8.69 grammes…..