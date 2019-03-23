The Police say they are investigating the murder of Dave Boyal, 19, a miner of Batavia ,Cuyuni River which occurred at about 10 pm yesterday at Blackwater Island Backdam, Cuyuni River; allegedly by a close relative who was also his employer.
An investigation, police say, has revealed that the victim and other workers were in their hammocks when the suspect who was seemingly intoxicated, entered the camp and began to cut down the hammocks. Boyal tried to persuade him to stop and during that intervention, the suspect picked up an arrow and fatally stabbed him in the abdomen.
The body is presently at the Bartica Hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem.
The suspect, 30, of Batavia Island, Cuyuni River, has been detained and is assisting with the investigation.
Miner fatally stabbed with arrow in Cuyuni
