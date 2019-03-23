Mining lottery held after five years

After five years, the Ministry of Natural Resources resumed the distribution of mining lands via lottery and mostly women miners yesterday openly expressed their joy for the opportunity to be equally able to earn in the field as their male counterparts.

“It’s wonderful what they did here today, and the government should continue doing this cause it will help a lot of people, especially women,” Vaniesa Fletcherman told Stabroek News following her draw.

“To see so many women given claims today for me is a dream come true because I had applied for a long time and did not believe I would have my own land, although I would work even and straight with my brothers on other people dredge,” another participant added.

Facilitated by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and the Closed Area Committee (CAC), the Natural Resources Ministry said that yesterday’s lottery, which was held at the Girls Guide Pavilion at Brickdam, Georgetown, was part of its efforts to ensure the fair distribution of mining lands to waiting applicants…..