‘No strange Maths can change constitution’

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday stated that while the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) will be respectful of the ruling of the Court of Appeal, which by majority invalidated the passage of last December’s no confidence vote against the government, it intends to immediately approach the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to appeal.

In a video statement released just after the court ruled that the motion was not passed with an absolute majority, Jagdeo urged his party’s supporters not to be dejected.

“I don’t want a single member of the PPP/C to be demoralised or to stop working. Don’t be dejected. We will appeal the matter,” he stressed, while arguing that the “matter will be resolved definitely in the CCJ so we shall appeal this ruling almost immediately.”….