PPP stages protests against gov’t

Holding firm to its belief that the APNU+AFC government became illegitimate at midnight Thursday, the PPP yesterday held picketing exercises in several regions across the country and in front of Guyana’s US and Canadian consulates.

The protests were held in the morning before the Court of Appeal yesterday afternoon invalidated the passage of the December 21 no-confidence vote against the government. Prior to that, and at the protests, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo and other PPP officials had said that the protest actions were going to be sustained. Following yesterday’s ruling, Jagdeo said that he accepted the court’s decision but will continue working to gain ground for the party.

Prior to the ruling, at a protest across the street from the Ministry of the Presidency on Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, Jagdeo said, “We are going to sustain this. We are going to target the ministers, the President and the Prime Minister because they are the ones putting this country at risk, not ordinary folks. We are going to target them until they understand that staying in office illegally has consequences.”….