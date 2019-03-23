President completes first phase of cancer treatment

President David Granger has successfully completed the first phase of his medical treatment in Cuba for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, according to Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba Halim Majeed.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Majeed said the Cuban medical specialists who are overseeing President Granger’s medical care have expressed their full satisfaction with his response to chemotherapy and his overall physical well-being. “Based on their expert evaluation of his medical condition, they have deemed it no longer necessary in the treatment of the President,” he added.

The statement said President Granger is expected to commence radiotherapy in early April.

President Granger was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma at Centro de Investigaciones Médico Quirúrgicas (CIMEQ) last October and has been undergoing chemotherapy and evaluation by specialists at that institution since then.