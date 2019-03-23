Prison grievance believed to be behind fatal Albouystown shooting

Collis Collison, the 26-year-old man who was fatally shot on Thursday in Albouystown, is believed to have been killed over an old grievance.

Police sources have said Collison and his killer were known to each other and the grievance between them dates back to when they were both incarceratedThe police had said that Collison, a resident of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara and 68 William Street, Kitty was shot around 2.45 pm at Barr Street, Albouystown by an identified male suspect.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital by a public-spirited citizen but was pronounced dead at 3.26 pm…..