Region 2 villages get $6M in Presidential Grants for community projects

Six million in Presidential Grants have been disbursed to four Pomeroon, Region Two communities to fund sustainable community projects.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) report, $2 million has been awarded to Wakapao to fund a block making factory; $1.5 million to Mainstay/Whyaka for the construction of a village office to relieve the council from using the community’s multipurpose building to conduct business; $1 million to St Monica for the purchase of a cassava mill and fogging machine (the former to begin agroprocessing and the latter to combat the akishi ants that destroy farms in the area); and $1.5 million has been allocated to the community of Kabakaburi to build a 40-foot ballyhoo boat.

It was stated that the cheques for the aforementioned projects were handed over by Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock, during a visit to Wakapau over the weekend. Allicock was accompanied by Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson…..