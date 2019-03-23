Guyana News

Three years jail for Kitty man caught with ganja

-co-accused remanded

By Staff Writer

Two men were yesterday charged with trafficking 140.1 grammes of cannabis and while one admitted to the offence and was jailed for three years, his co-accused denied the charge and was remanded to prison.

The charge stated that on March 20th, 2019 at Owen Street, Kitty, Navindra Harrichan and Arthur Ishmael had in their possession 140.1 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking…..

