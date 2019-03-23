Unidentified man found dead in East St drain

The dead body of an unidentified man was found in a drain along East Street, Georgetown yesterday afternoon.

According to the police, the motionless body was found around 4.59 pm in the western drain of East Street, just opposite Kennav HDL Ltd. The police stated that that the unidentified man appeared to be between the ages of 45 and 65 years old.

The police indicated that when ranks from the Crime Scene Unit examined the body, blister marks were seen on the deceased’s hands and feet.

The body was subsequently taken to the Lyken Funeral Home, where it awaits identification, which is needed for a post-mortem examination to be conducted.