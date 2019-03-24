Guyana News

22 health facilities get licences

By Staff Writer
Executive Director of the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA) Renata Chuck-A-Sang collects the certificate of compliance from Chief Medical Officer Shamdeo Persaud. (Department of Public Information photo)

The Ministry of Public Health on Friday presented 22 health facilities with licensing for the year 2019.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shamdeo Persaud explained that it was the first time the ministry had been able to present institutions with their licenses so early in the year and expressed gratitude to the administrators for complying with the requirements of the Licensing Act.  “For the last two years, the compliance has been quite adequate by private facilities and most public facilities. We are working to have public facilities come up to a standard but there are some complex challenges to making sure we have the capacity to deal with major issues, such as radiotherapy,” Persaud told those gathered for the handing over on Friday…..

