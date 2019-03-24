CCJ sets case management date for PPP challenge to GECOM Chairman

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has notified parties in the challenge to the decision of the Court of Appeal to uphold the appointment of Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairman James Patterson that a case management conference is due to be held on Friday.

According to a notice issued by the CCJ Deputy Registrar and Marshal, the conference is set for March 29, via video conference.

The conference is being convened to give directions regarding the application filed last month by the appellant, PPP executive Secretary Zulfikar Mustapha, for the appeal to be treated as urgent and to determine the orders that are necessary, and the timelines for filing submissions and other documents for the progress of the case…..