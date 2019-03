A 38-year-old chef was taken into custody on Friday after a search conducted at a mining camp at Kupang Backdam, Cuyuni River, unearthed an unlicensed shotgun and a quantity of ammunition.

The discovery was made around 10 am on Friday.

A police source said ranks, acting on intelligence received, went to the mining camp, where they conducted a search and discovered the items.

Apart from the shotgun, they also found 29 live cartridges and an empty cartridge casing.