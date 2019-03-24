Exxon advancing plans for Ogle HQ

With plans to be in Guyana for several decades, ExxonMobil is forging ahead with plans for the construction of its local headquarters at Ogle, on the East Coast of Demerara.

“Regarding our long-term office plans, we are progressing our plans to construct an office building near the Ogle airport for long-term use,” Senior Director, Public and Government Affairs, Deedra Moe told Stabroek News.

Through a sublease arrangement, on 10 acres of land leased to Ogle Airport Inc. (OAI) by the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC), this newspaper understands that the company plans to construct a state-of-the art corporate headquarters.

In the plans are the construction of a roadway that would lead to the site, as the demarcated area, not far from the current Fly Jamaica and Wings Aviation offices, currently has no road access…..