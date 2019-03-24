Mahaicony family seeking justice after death of newborn

A Calcutta, Mahaicony family is now seeking justice after the death of a five-day-old baby, who succumbed on Wednesday after being rushed to the Mahaicony Hospital for the third time within a day.

Eighteen-year-old Sherissa Lyte, a first time mother of Calcutta, Mahaicony, gave birth to the baby boy on Friday, March 15th, at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Days later, the baby succumbed to what the family would later learn was Bronchopneumonia. It is the family’s belief that the doctor with whom they interfaced at the Mahaicony Hospital erred by not examining the baby when he was presented by the family for treatment.

Lyte was admitted to the GPHC two days prior to delivery. Following a successful delivery, both Lyte and her baby were discharged from the hospital last Sunday.

Two days after, the family was forced to rush the infant to the Mahaicony Hospital, after he appeared to be ill and was not feeding…..