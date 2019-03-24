Guyana News

President completes first phase of cancer treatment

By Staff Writer
President David Granger (at centre) with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla (right) and Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba Halim Majeed. (Embassy of Guyana photo)

President David Granger has successfully completed the first phase of his medical treatment in Cuba for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, according to Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba Halim Majeed.

In a statement issued yesterday, Majeed said the Cuban medical specialists who are overseeing President Granger’s medical care have expressed their full satisfaction with his response to chemotherapy and his overall physical well-being. “Based on their expert evaluation of his medical condition, they have deemed it no longer necessary in the treatment of the President,” he added.

The statement said President Granger is expected to commence radiotherapy in early April…..

More in Guyana News

Young miner killed with arrow at Cuyuni camp

15 Tiger Bay families receive food, medicinal hampers

Transitioning to a better life: girls in the halfway home

