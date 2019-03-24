PSC urges respect for Appeal Court’s decisions in no-confidence case

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday urged all political parties and their supporters to respect the decision of the Court of Appeal which ruled that the passage of a no-confidence motion against government last December was invalid.

In a short statement yesterday, the PSC also urged the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to continue its preparations for the holding of general and regional elections, whenever they become constitutionally due.

There had been a push for polls to be held within the three-month deadline set by Article 106 of the Constitution upon the disputed passage of the opposition-sponsored motion last December. After losing its initial challenge to the validity of the passage of the motion in the High Court, the government won on appeal on Friday.