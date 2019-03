This story is developing and will be updated.

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Ricky Skerritt was today voted in as the new president of Cricket West Indies, ending Dave Cameron’s six-year reign.

The former West Indies team manager comfortably defeated Cameron 8-4 in this afternoon’s elections, in what was widely expected to be a tight race.

The result also means that Skerritt’s running mate Dr Kishore Shallow is the new vice-president.