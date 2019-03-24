Teen miner dies after pit caves in

An 18-year-old miner was killed after the mining pit he was working in caved in at a Region 10 location last Monday afternoon.

Emanuel Narine, a resident of Linden, sustained a broken neck in the cave-in, which occurred around 5 pm that day.

Reports reaching Stabroek News revealed that Narine and a group of others were working in the mining pit when the cave-in occurred.

The dead man’s brother, who is also a miner of La Grange, West Bank Demerara, reported the incident to the police later the same evening, shortly after receiving a call informing him of Narine’s death.