Young miner killed with arrow at Cuyuni camp

A 19-year-old miner is now dead after he was fatally stabbed by his drunken employer on Friday evening at Blackwater Backdam, Cuyuni River.

Dave Boyal, a resident of Batavia, Cuyuni River, was stabbed once to his abdomen during the altercation, which occurred around Ten pm on Friday.

The suspect, who is also said to be a relative of Boyal, was taken into custody and is assisting the police with the investigation. Investigations, the police said, revealed that Boyal and some other workers were in their hammocks when the suspect, who appeared to be intoxicated, entered the camp and began to cut down the hammocks.

As a result, Boyal intervened and attempt to persuade him to stop.

During the process, the police said, suspect picked up an arrow and stabbed Boyal.

He was taken to the Bartica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.