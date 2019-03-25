Accused found guilty, gets 80 years for murder of supermarket owner

An 80-year sentence was today handed down to Victor Bobb for the 2010 murder of supermarket owner Dennis Ramah.

At the conclusion of Bobb’s trial, a 12-member jury returned with a guilty verdict and Justice Navindra Singh handed down the sentence.

The charge against Bobb stated that on November 16th, 2010, at the L & D Supermarket, at Second Street, Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara, he murdered Ramah.

The state’s case was led by Prosecutor Abigail Gibbs, who appeared in association with Tuanna Hardy and Teriq Mohammed.

On the morning in question at about 9.30, a group of five men entered the business premises of the L & D Supermarket at Second Street, Chateau Margot, where they held up the employees and placed them to lie on the ground.

Of the group, two of the men were armed; one with a gun and one with a knife.

Police said Ramah, 64, the owner of the business, raised an alarm and armed himself with a cutlass.

He managed to wound one of the perpetrators but was shot twice in his chest. The bandits subsequently ran out of the house.

The deceased’s widow, Loraine Ramah, testified last week and identified the accused as the man who shot and killed her husband.