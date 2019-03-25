Accused robber remanded to prison

A man was is now a remanded prisoner after being accused of a knife-point robbery.

The charge against James Allen states that on March 14th, 2019 at Waterloo Street, Georgetown, while being armed with a knife, he robbed Timothy Roach of a gold chain valued $23,000 and a cellular phone valued $10,000.

Allen pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read to him by senior Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown on Friday.

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh said that Allen was charged for a similar offence and during his arrest, he attacked the police.

Allen was remanded to prison and ordered to return to court on April 12th, 2019 for his next hearing.