Guyana News

APNU+AFC and PPP/C should agree to elections in late November

- A New and United Guyana

By Staff Writer

A New and United Guyana (ANUG), has called on the APNU+AFC and the PPP/C to agree that elections should be held in late November or early December regardless of the outcome of any court appeals and for house-to-house registration to commence immediately.

In a statement, the recently-formed political party said that it has viewed with increasing alarm, the heightened political and ethnic tension generated by the no-confidence motion passed by the National Assembly on December 21, 2018.

The Court of Appeal, by a majority decision, on Friday invalidated the passage of the no-confidence motion against the government, saying that an “absolute majority” of 34 votes was needed…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

More teachers promised for Kwakwani

US Ambassador hands over 21 automatic weather stations

Caribbean Court of Justice unveils five-year strategic plan

Comments

Trending