APNU+AFC and PPP/C should agree to elections in late November

A New and United Guyana (ANUG), has called on the APNU+AFC and the PPP/C to agree that elections should be held in late November or early December regardless of the outcome of any court appeals and for house-to-house registration to commence immediately.

In a statement, the recently-formed political party said that it has viewed with increasing alarm, the heightened political and ethnic tension generated by the no-confidence motion passed by the National Assembly on December 21, 2018.

The Court of Appeal, by a majority decision, on Friday invalidated the passage of the no-confidence motion against the government, saying that an “absolute majority” of 34 votes was needed…..