Cummings Lodge miner crushed to death in Mazaruni

Police in Mazaruni, Region Seven have launched an investigation into the death of a 57-year-old miner which occurred on Saturday night.
Stabroek News gathered that Khemraj Singh of Lot 682 7th Street Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara was crushed to death after a 4-wheel drive pick-up rolled off a hill and crashed into a mining camp at Duck Pond Backdam Mazaruni…..
