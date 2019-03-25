DDL imported 14,000 tonnes of molasses last year

Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) says it had to import 14,000 tonnes of molasses last year for its rum operations as a result of the shortfall in the sugar industry.

In his address in the 2018 annual report, Chair-man Komal Samaroo said that the downsizing of the sugar industry has had a negative impact on its operations and importation of molasses was necessary to meet the distillery’s production requirements based on orders from longstanding customers. He noted that the molasses imports came with a high logistics cost.

Samaroo pointed out that DDL had explored the option of bidding for the Enmore Sugar Factory but did not pursue the option as “substantial costs associated with the requisite rehabilitation did not present a viable solution”…..