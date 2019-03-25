Guyana News

Enough water in conservancies until rainy season -NDIA head

By Staff Writer

Farmers need not be concerned about water challenges in the current dry season as the conservancies have enough water to meet their needs, Chief Executive Officer of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) Fredrick Flatts has assured.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, Flatts said that there is no concern over water supply. ….

