Jagdeo’s no-confidence appeal to CCJ to be filed by Wednesday

By Wednesday, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo will file an appeal at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) challenging last Friday’s ruling by the Guyana Court of Appeal that invalidated the passage of the December 21 no-confidence motion against the government.

“As I speak, work is ongoing on the preparations of the appeal to the Caribbean Court of Justice. We are going to use every procedure available, under the rules of court, to ensure that the appeal is heard and determined at the earliest possible time,” Jagdeo’s attorney Anil Nandlall told Stabroek News yesterday.

“We are hoping that we can be before the court very, very early next week,” he added…..