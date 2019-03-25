Guyana News

Lengthy blackout hits Liliendaal, Bel Air Gardens

By Staff Writer
Employees of the Guyana Power and Light working to reconnect the power cables yesterday afternoon.

Thousands of residents between Bel Air Gardens, Georgetown and Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown and other communities on the East Coast of Demerara yesterday suffered a 15-hour power outage.

Stabroek News gathered that the outage resulted from two utility poles falling in Liliendaal. 

Despite persons complaining of the lengthy power outage on Facebook, the power company issued no statement on the cause…..

