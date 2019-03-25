Man had cocaine at Bourda Market -court hears

A man was remanded to prison on Friday after being charged with having three grammes of cocaine in his possession.

It was alleged that on March 15th, 2019 at Bourda Market, Dexter Prass had in his possession three grammes of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

When asked to plead, Prass told Georgetown Magistrate Leron Daly that he did not know how to plead. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf as a result.

According to police prosecutor Sanj Singh, the cocaine was found in Prass’ pants pocket. The man was remanded to jail and will have to return to court on April 12th, 2019 for his next hearing.