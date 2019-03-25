Man swimming outside Splashmins missing

A man who was swimming outside of the Splashmins Fun Park yesterday is missing and his family is fearful that he might have drowned.

The man has been identified as twenty-five-year-old Dinesh Ramdas.

Splashmins Proprietor Lennox John told Stabroek News, Ramdas was a patron of the outer section of the creek. However, while swimming, a ball Ramdas and others were using went over the fun park fence resulting in Ramdas swimming under the fence to retrieve the ball.

It was at that point, John said, he went missing and a search was launched. According to John, the area where the fence separates his entity from the outer section is dangerous due its depth and the fact that a channel is located there.