More teachers promised for Kwakwani

By Staff Writer
Regional Executive Officer, Orrin Gordon making his point in the presence of his Deputy Regional Executive Officer Maylene Stephen. (Region Ten photo)

Regional Executive Officer of Region Ten, Orrin Gordon says that plans are on stream to secure some eight teachers for Kwakwani as students prepare to write the CSEC exams later this year.

According to a release from the Region 10 Public Relations Department, he revealed that the grave shortage of teachers was brought to the attention of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

The Regional Chairman had instructed the REO to launch an investigation into the matter to ascertain what can be done and why the students were without teachers for a while. Gordon  reported that the Department of Education was able to secure some teachers for Kwakwani, while it was noted that securing teachers to work in Kwakwani was a challenge as many were not keen on working within the community…..

