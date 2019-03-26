Accused in Charlestown robbery remanded

Two men were yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with armed robbery.

The charge, which was read to Wayne Blair, 28, and Ezra Evans, 25, by Principal Magistrate Sherdell Isaacs-Marcus, states that on March 21st, 2019 at Evans Street, Charlestown, while being armed with a knife, they robbed James Walters of a bicycle, valued $7,000, a cellular phone, valued $5,000, and $8,000 cash.

Blair and Evans pleaded not guilty to the charge…..