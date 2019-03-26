City Hall being audited

A forensic audit is currently underway at City Hall.

Acting Town Clerk Sharon Harry-Munroe announced at yesterday’s statutory council meeting that the audit, which began last week, is continuing with the co-operation of the city administration. It was not stated who is conducting the audit but the Local Government Commission (LGC) had invited the Audit Office to conduct an audit, in keeping with a recommendation following a Commission of Inquiry into the financial operations of the Georgetown council.

Retired judge Cecil Kennard, who led the inquiry, had suggested in his report that a forensic audit be conducted at City Hall by the Audit Office and that criminal charges be laid against defaulting officers if it reveals criminal misconduct…..