Festival City in clean-up drive

Festival City’s Youth and Parent Organisation has begun a clean-up exercise which aims to restore the community to its former glory, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).
In 1972, Festival City was established to commemorate the hosting of the first Caribbean Festival of the Arts.
Chairman of the Organisation, Richard Taylor told DPI that the clean-up exercise began last week and will “beautify Festival City and return it a very clean environment for residents.”….
