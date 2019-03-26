Former Justice Minister of Suriname not afraid of Roger Khan’s impending release

Noting that the 2006 capture of Roger Khan in Suriname was the result of a well-coordinated plan, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, the neighbouring nation’s former Minister of Justice and Police, says he is not scared of the drug lord’s scheduled July release from prison.

“I believe that …in this period the government institutions and all the other institutions who have responsibilities to deal with threats, they will act properly,” Santokhi said on Saturday.

Santokhi, who is now the leader of Suriname’s Progressive Reform Party, attended the seventh fund-raising dinner for the Transparency Institute Guyana Inc (TIGI) last Saturday at the Pegasus Hotel with bodyguards. Two bodyguards were strategically placed in the Savannah Room of the hotel, where the event was being held and another was standing outside the room…..