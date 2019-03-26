Gov’t selectively respecting court rulings – Ramotar

Following the Court of Appeal’s decision that the December 21st vote on the no-confidence motion against government was invalid, former president Donald Ramotar has criticised the APNU+AFC administration for selectively recognising judgments.

“This decision has shown us the double standards in the behaviour of this regime. One ruling was welcomed and celebrated and one no respect was shown. They totally disregard constitutional issues when they totally ignored the ruling of the Chief Justice and now are speaking that they are champions of the judiciary after Friday’s decision,” he said.

Ramotar believes that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s appeal at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will see the decision overturned…..