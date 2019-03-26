LBI man’s family files $50M lawsuit over fatal injuries sustained in police custody

Almost three months after Kallicharran Sawak succumbed to injuries he allegedly sustained while in police custody, his sister has filed a $50 million lawsuit against government.

In court documents prepared by a team of lawyers headed by former Attorney General Anil Nandlall, Shivani Sawak, in her capacity as Administratrix Ad Litem of the Estate of Kallicharran Sawak, is listed as the claimant, while the respondent is the Attorney General of Guyana.

The woman is seeking damages in excess of $10 million for death and personal injuries sustained by the deceased while in the custody of the Guyana Police Force at the Sparendaam Police Station, between January 17th, 2019, and January 21st, 2019; damages in excess of $10 million for the alleged negligence of the Guyana Police Force; damages in excess of $10 million for alleged breach of statutory duty of the Guyana Police Force owed to the deceased under the Police Act; damages in excess of $10 million for the Guyana Police Force’s alleged violation of the deceased’s fundamental right not to be subjected to torture or to inhuman or degrading punishment; and exemplary damages in excess of $10 million. The court is also being asked to award interest and costs…..