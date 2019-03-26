Mason on armed robbery charges positively identified by victim -court hears

A mason facing two counts of armed robbery is now a remanded prisoner after a city court heard that one of the victims positively identified him to police.

It is alleged that on August 22nd, 2018, at Church Road, Albouystown, while being armed with a gun, Adam Mohammed, 20, robbed Andre Jordan of a Guyana passport, which is valued $5,000.

It is also alleged that on March 25th, 2019, at East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, while in the company of another and being armed with a gun, he robbed Talmatti Persaud of a cellular phone and other items, which amounted to a total value of $36,000…..