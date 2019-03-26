Relatives of miner crushed in Mazaruni accident awaiting investigation update

Relatives of the Cummings Lodge miner who was crushed to death last Saturday night in Mazaruni, are devastated by his sudden death, and are still awaiting further information on the matter from the police.

Fifty-seven-year-old Khemraj Singh was crushed to death after a four-wheel drive pick-up rolled off a hill and crashed into a mining camp at Duck Pond Backdam, Mazaruni.

When Stabroek News visited Singh’s 7th Street, Cummings Lodge home, family members stated that they are having a hard time coping with his death, as some other family members recently passed away…..