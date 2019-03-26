Repentant convict gets 12 years for killing man in bicycle row

A remorseful Ravindra Paremdass, who was accused of murdering another man during a row over a bicycle, was yesterday sentenced to 12 years in jail on the lesser count of manslaughter.

It was alleged that Paremdass murdered Roopram Jagdeo, called “Lil Baby” and “Ribbit,” between December 20th and December 21st, 2012, at Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Paremdass had been convicted in 2015 after a 12-member jury found him guilty of murder and he was sentenced to 57 years in prison by Justice Navindra Singh…..