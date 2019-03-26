Guyana News

Repentant convict gets 12 years for killing man in bicycle row

By Staff Writer
Ravindra Paremdass

A remorseful Ravindra Paremdass, who was accused of murdering another man during a row over a bicycle, was yesterday sentenced to 12 years in jail on the lesser count of manslaughter.

It was alleged that Paremdass murdered Roopram Jagdeo, called “Lil Baby” and “Ribbit,” between December 20th and December 21st, 2012, at Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Paremdass had been convicted in 2015 after a 12-member jury found him guilty of murder and he was sentenced to 57 years in prison by Justice Navindra Singh…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Environment agency reaches deal with Exxon for Yellowtail-1 well

Environment agency reaches deal with Exxon for Yellowtail-1 well

Gov’t selectively respecting court rulings – Ramotar

City Hall being audited

City Hall being audited

Comments

Trending