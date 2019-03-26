Guyana News

UG Law School secures first runner up in CCJ Moot

—awarded Best Academic Institution

By Staff Writer
Winners of the 11th Annual CCJ International Law Moot Competition, The Hugh Wooding Law School, holding the CCJ Challenge Shield. In the photo are Arthur Thomas, Michael Munroe and Roger Hector. (Dominica News Online photo)

The University of Guyana Law School was the first runner-up at the 11th Annual CCJ Inter-national Law Moot, also capturing the award for Best Academic Institution at the end of the event on Friday.

The Hugh Wooding Law School emerged winner of the competition, besting eight other schools to capture the Challenge Shield.

The CCJ noted that each year, the Moot aims to give students “a grounding in the Court’s Original Jurisdiction, where the CCJ is the guardian of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas”. Furthermore, the event helps the students to develop practical courtroom and advocacy skills…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Relatives of miner crushed in Mazaruni accident awaiting investigation update

Mason on armed robbery charges positively identified by victim -court hears

Essequibo policemen get training on best practices

Comments

Trending