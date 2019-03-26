UG Law School secures first runner up in CCJ Moot

The University of Guyana Law School was the first runner-up at the 11th Annual CCJ Inter-national Law Moot, also capturing the award for Best Academic Institution at the end of the event on Friday.

The Hugh Wooding Law School emerged winner of the competition, besting eight other schools to capture the Challenge Shield.

The CCJ noted that each year, the Moot aims to give students “a grounding in the Court’s Original Jurisdiction, where the CCJ is the guardian of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas”. Furthermore, the event helps the students to develop practical courtroom and advocacy skills…..