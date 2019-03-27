Accused in Plaisance murder freed after court finds evidence insufficient

Murder accused Kevin Garraway was yesterday acquitted after Justice Navindra Singh directed a 12-member jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty as the state did not meet the burden of proof for the charge.

The charge against Garraway, of Calendar Street, Albouystown, had stated that on June 3rd, 2016, at Plaisance, he murdered Orrette West.

Police had said that on the day in question, around 12.30 am, the suspect, who had a problem with the deceased’s girlfriend, walked up to him and asked if he [West] still wanted a problem with him [Garraway]. West then pushed Garraway away and a scuffle ensued between the two men and ended with the fatal stabbing. West was eventually rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival…..