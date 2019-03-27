Body of swimmer who went missing outside of Splashmins found

The body of Dinesh Ramdas, the man who went missing while swimming outside of Splash-mins Fun Park on Sunday was recovered by his family on Monday.

Stabroek News gathered that after the search party’s efforts were futile in recovering the body on Sunday afternoon, they returned to the creek on Monday and were able to retrieve the body.

Stabroek News reported on Monday that the twenty-five-year-old, of Lot ‘A’ Coghlan Dam, Pouderoyen West Bank Demerara was swimming with friends at an unregulated section of the Splashmins creek when tragedy struck…..