Commonwealth team to meet GECOM

In a further sign of the growing international interest in the political crisis over a date for general elections, a team from the Commonwealth Secretariat, which will be in Guyana for four days beginning today, is scheduled to meet with the Guyana Election Commission (GECOM) tomorrow.

“We will meet with them on Thursday at 1 pm,” opposition-nominated Commissioner Bibi Shadick told reporters yesterday following another GECOM statutory meeting that ended prematurely.

According to the commissioners, the delegation, which comprises of Adviser and Head of the Electoral Support Section Martin Kasirye and Head of Good Offices for Peace and Adviser for the Caribbean region Dr. Tres-Ann Kremer, will arrive this evening and is scheduled to leave on Saturday…..