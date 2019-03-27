‘End the squabbling’

The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) has urged opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo and the PPP/C to rethink their plan to boycott sittings when the National Assembly reconvenes, while saying that both government and the opposition must work together to unite the nation and secure its patrimony for the benefit of all.

The call by the umbrella union body was made in response to Jagdeo saying that the opposition party will not attend any sitting of the National Assembly before the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) pronounces on its appeal against the Guyana Court of Appeal ruling invalidating the passage of the December 21st no-confidence motion against the government.

“GTUC calls for an end to the squabbling. Government and Opposition, as they await the CCJ’s ruling, must spend time together in activities that can weld this nation and secure its patrimony for the well-being of all,” the GTUC said in a statement issued yesterday…..