Falmouth man kills self after injuring four persons

Three persons are currently hospitalised, after they were attacked by a man who went berserk sometime after his birthday celebration concluded.

Police said the suspect, Raphael Charles, 23 years old, a saw man of Falmouth Village, Essequibo, took his life after attacking the family around 2.30 am.

Those hospitalised are Keith James, 56, a saw man, Patricia Charles, 56, Rodwell Charles, 15, and a teenaged girl.

Investigations revealed that the family retired to bed, leaving the suspect and Rodwell Charles watching television.

While they watched, police said the suspect armed himself with a knife and sprung an attack on Rodwell, slitting his neck, then proceeded to attack James and Patricia, stabbing them several times about their bodies.

Police said both James and Patricia ran out of the house.

It was reported that a victim and others who stood watch outside the home, witnessed the man end his life following the attack.

The injured persons were rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital, where they were seen by doctors and admitted to the institution. They were subsequently referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for further treatment.

Their condition is regarded as serious but stable.

The body of the deceased is at the GPHC mortuary, awaiting a post mortem examination.